Elevations Foundation to match COVID-19 donations

Elevations Credit Union will match donations, up to a total of $250,000, made to the Elevations Foundation by April 3.

The foundation will commit to using the donations and its match to assist nonprofit organizations in the region that are working to help those impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

“In this rapidly unfolding situation, you can rest assured that Elevations Foundation will maximize the impact of your donation by partnering with local organizations that can deliver funds and support to first responders and their families, and those directly impacted by COVID-19. Your donations will go to organizations such as local hospital foundations, agencies providing emergency childcare to first responders, and agencies that can channel funds to directly impacted individuals and families in the community,” Elevations said in a notice on its website.

Contributions can be made at this link.