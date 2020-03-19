Weld United Way, foundation open COVID-19 relief fund

GREELEY — United Way of Weld County and the Weld Community Foundation have joined to create the Weld Recovers Fund: COVID-19 Relief.

This fund will provide financial help to charitable organizations in Weld County as they support people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Institutions, companies and individuals may contribute to the fund.

All donations will be distributed based upon decisions of a committee composed of board members and volunteers from the United Way and the foundation. Application procedures for nonprofits to apply for funding will be made available later, after donations have begun to accumulate in the fund.

“We are proud to form this partnership again to best meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents. It is an example of collaboration that maximizes resources and helps ensure we do not duplicate our response,” Jeannine Truswell, president and CEO of the United Way said in a written statement.

“The 2013 flood recovery fund campaign was such a successful collaboration of the United Way, the community foundation and characteristically generous Weld County donors,” said Rand Morgan, president and CEO of the Weld Community Foundation. “Our two organizations’ boards of directors felt it was important to reprise that effort in this uniquely critical situation. We encourage donors to come together once again as a community, neighbor helping neighbor, to support the untiring work being done by nonprofits that are serving some of our most vulnerable populations during this crisis in their lives.”

The foundation contributed $75,000 to start the Weld Recovers Fund.

Contributions can be made at weldcommunityfoundation.org or www.unitedway-weld.org/covid-19. Checks can be sent to the United Way of Weld County or the Weld Community Foundation, noting the Weld Recovers Fund on your check.

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County also established the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund to provide collaborative funding to support people and organizations affected by the epidemic.