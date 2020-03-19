COVID-19 closures: Businesses shut doors in response to virus

Editor’s note: BizWest will publish short notices about business closures resulting from the COVID-19 virus spread in the region. Stories identify organizations not required by executive order to close. Gov. Jared Polis’ order March 16 required closures of all restaurant dining rooms, bars and breweries, gyms, theaters and other large gathering places. Information about closures can be sent to news@BizWest.com.

Macy’s Inc. — Macy’s and its family of stores will close retail locations until March 31. This includes Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce. Online services still are available.

Old Navy — Retailer Old Navy has closed its stores nationwide for two weeks beginning today. Employees will be paid during that period. Online services are available.

Famous Footwear — BG Retail LLC, which does business as Famous Footwear, will close its retail locations through April 2. Online services are available, but the company warned that delivery may be slower than usual because of issues in the shipping industry.

Perfect Teeth — Perfect Teeth in Loveland is following the American Dental Association advice and closing the practice to elective, non-emergency procedures for the next three weeks. Routine appointments will be rescheduled.

Independent Financial — Independent Financial, trade name for Independent Bank, the organization that bought Guaranty Bancorp in Colorado in early 2019, is closing all its branches but will transact business through its drive-through lanes. Lobby appointments will be available on request. Online banking continues as normal.

Elevations Credit Union — Elevations Credit Union, with branches throughout the region, has closed the Boulder UMC Branch located on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Other locations remain open, as do the organization’s drive-through services.

Kaiser Permanente — Kaiser Permanente will temporarily close, beginning Monday, 21 of its medical clinics along the Front Range, including locations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Remaining open will be 10 medical offices, including locations in Loveland and Louisville. Virtual-care options are being expanded, the organization said.

Galvanize — Galvanize, the tech training and co-working organization, has closed its co-working locations in Denver and Boulder, but campuses in other locations around the country remain open with limited access. All classes have moved to online status.