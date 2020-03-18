Cannabis industry vet fills new Wana CMO job

BOULDER — Wana Brands, a Boulder-based cannabis edibles company, announced Wednesday the hiring of Joe Hodas to serve in the firm’s newly created chief marketing officer role.

Hodas previously worked for cannabis firm Dixie Elixirs and was most recently CEO of Gofire Inc., a Denver-based plant-based medicine technology company.

“As the cannabis industry collectively enters its next phase, I look forward to bringing my cannabis operational know-how and mainstream marketing expertise to Wana Brands,” Hodas said in a prepared statement. “My relationship with [Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman] and Wana is long standing, initially as an admired competitor to emulate while at Dixie, but also as a colleague and inspirational leader within this nascent industry.”

Wana is a trade name for Mountain High Products LLC.