GREELEY — A man in his 70s died in Weld County Tuesday, marking the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Northern Colorado or the Boulder Valley area.

Eric Aakko, spokesman for the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, told BizWest the patient was diagnosed on either March 11 or 12 and had underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk of fatality. The county is also monitoring six other known patients, some of whom are in the high-risk pool for the virus.

The man’s death marks the first fatality from the novel coronavirus in Larimer, Weld, Boulder or Broomfield counties. There are 21 confirmed cases between Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties.