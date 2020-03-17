UCHealth seeks healthy blood donors

UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers is sending out a bat-signal for healthy blood donors in Northern Colorado in the next few weeks.

Kaitlin Zobel, the Northern Colorado recruiter for the blood centers, said blood supplies are often low at this time of the year with the flu and cold season. However, inventory has decreased, and donors have been less frequent. Zobel believes that the novel coronavirus could be a factor. There are currently 160 confirmed cases in Colorado.

“So many people are wondering how they can help others who are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and giving blood is a great way to make a difference. An hour of one person’s time could save up to two lives,” Zobel said in a prepared statement.

Interested donors do need to meet a set of requirements:

At least 18 years old, or 17 with a parent or guardian’s permission.

At least 110 pounds.

Must hydrate and have a solid meal before appointment.

All blood types are needed, and appointments typically take between 30 and 40 minutes.

Zobel added that platelet donations are also in high demand year-round.

There are two UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers in Larimer County, at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins and at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. in Loveland. Scheduling can be made by calling 970-680-8053.