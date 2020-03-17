Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit moved to June 18

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, which had been scheduled for April 2, has been moved to June 18 as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The event, which regularly draws nearly 500 people, exceeds the number of attendees who would be permitted under current executive orders issued in response to the virus spread.

The BizWest event will be from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, and be at the Ranch event center, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. Ticket prices remain the same, and the early bird rate of $69.49 will remain in effect until April 3. After that, the rate will rise to $79.49. Tickets are available here.

Realtors and others needing continuing-education credits can earn five hours of CE credits by attending the Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit. Title sponsors include Coan, Payton & Payne LLC; Elevations Credit Union; McWhinney; NAI/Affinity; and Re/Max Alliance.