Denovo appoints new president, CEO

BOULDER — Denovo Ventures LLC, which produces cloud and hosting software for businesses, has named David Shimoni as its president and CEO.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning, but Shimoni’s first day was March 10. Denovo is an enterprise resource planning and information technology service provider. The Boulder-based company specializes in J.D. Edwards World Solution Co. technology, a subsidiary of Oracle Corp.

Shimoni, who had plans to present strategies to the Denovo board to improve marketing and expand services, has delayed those plans in the face of the growing COVID-19 virus emergency in Colorado. Among those plans are assisting clients who want to migrate from J.D. Edwards ERP systems to another one in the Oracle platform.

According to Shimoni, about 70 percent of the company staff already works remotely. Denovo has not made it mandatory to work from home, though that is subject to change. It’s prepared to work remotely with the help of Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting.

Shimoni said that he has not seen a huge impact on business from the outbreak, but as the new acting CEO, he has to prepare the company for every scenario.

“Ironically, business is actually more important to many of our customers these days because we are saving them money. We’re cutting their cost by supporting their infrastructure remotely instead of them doing it in house,” Shimoni said. “So based on that, I’m hopeful that there will not be any negative impact and maybe even a positive impact from the whole situation.”