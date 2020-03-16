Urban-gro seeks listing on Canadian stock exchange

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO), a Lafayette-based developer of cannabis grow facilities, has applied for its shares to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The application comes roughly six month after the company began offering shares over the counter.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone in support of the company’s goal of cross-trading on the CSE,” Urban-gro CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a prepared statement. “We believe the potential trading of our common shares on the CSE will increase liquidity for our shareholders and provide access to a larger market of prospective investors in addition to those we have on the OTCQX market.”

The company, which has 51 employees, expects to turn a profit for the first time in 2020, according to a prospectus provided to Canadian regulators.