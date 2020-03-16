CDC recommends cancellation or postponement of large events

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday recommended that large events and mass gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” according to the CDC guidance.

Many large gatherings have already been postponed or canceled in the Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado and elsewhere in Colorado.

Boulder County reported six additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, taking the county’s total number of cases to seven, while Weld County reports five presumptive-positive cases.

Larimer County reports one case, and no cases have yet been reported in Broomfield.