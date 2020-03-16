Inspire — Connecting Women in Business — will publish on the second and third Thursdays of the month, with content focused on women’s business news, issues, trends, events and information.

Content will include in-depth articles on women’s business issues, features on women-lead companies, profiles of women in business, news about companies owned or led by women, news of general interest, Q&As with leading women in business, columns by women on topics ranging from innovation to marketing, human resources and more.

“Inspire will highlight the many success stories among women in business, while also tackling issues facing women in the workplace,” said Chris Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “We believe that it also will foster connections among women entrepreneurs and executives, even as it educates and informs our readership.” Wood noted that Boulder and Fort Collins rank among the top cities in the country for women in business.

