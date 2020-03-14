Vail Resorts shutters North American ski areas amid COVID-19 outbreak

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) CEO Rob Katz announced in a message posted to the Broomfield resort operator’s website Saturday afternoon North American ski areas would be closed from Sunday through March 22.

Vail will reevaluate the situation at that point to determine whether resorts will be reopened.

“Our lodging and property management operations will remain open to service the guests we have on location or those with existing reservations, but we will not be taking new reservations for this upcoming week,” Katz wrote.

Vail has committed to paying employees through this closure and will not require them use to sick leave, the message said.

“This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities. It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of the season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open,” Katz wrote. “This was not an easy decision to make, as we deeply considered the impact it will have on our guests, employees, and the people and businesses in our communities.”

Vail plans to provide an update on operations by March 20.

“These are unprecedented, challenging times for everyone. We will continue to navigate these unchartered waters with our guests, our employees and our communities remaining our highest priority,” the message said. “I am certain that there have been, and will be, moments where we will miss the mark and potentially disappoint. However, rest assured that we will continue to listen to your feedback – and continue to make the best decisions we can for everyone’s wellbeing.”

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus was found in an out-of-state visitor at Vail Mountain and Keystone Resort on March 3.