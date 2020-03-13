COVID-19 caution shutters Budweiser Events Center

LOVELAND — The operators of the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland announced Friday that the venue would no longer host public events in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is a public health threat that requires all of us to work together to protect our local communities, state and nation,” Keller Taylor, district General manager for Spectra Venue Management Inc. wrote in a news release. “We’re confident that with the right preventative measures, Budweiser Events Center can aid in the containment and outcome of this health concern.”

While closed, staff will thoroughly clean the venue, and all ticketholders will be contacted about refunds, according to the release.

“Safeguarding the health and well-being of Northern Colorado families, our employees and all Colorado residents is our highest priority,” Taylor wrote. “We are grateful for your understanding and patience as we all pull together in these difficult times.”

