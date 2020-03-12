State health insurance option bill clears Colorado House committee

DENVER — A bill that would create a new class of quasi-public health insurance plans for people in the individual market won approval from a split state legislative committee.
The Denver Post reports the bill, which would require insurers to offer plans in sparsely-covered rural counties and would attempt to lower premiums by tightening hospital reimbursements, passed on a 7-4 party-line vote Thursday morning.
