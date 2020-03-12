Northern Colorado manufacturing trade show delayed until June

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership will reschedule the annual NOCOM manufacturing trade show as a result of the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The show had been scheduled for April 9. It will now be June 11 at the Ranch Events Center, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.
In the meantime, manufacturers needing to connect with companies in their supply chains can find contact information on the trade show app.
NOCOM is Colorado’s largest manufacturing trade show.
