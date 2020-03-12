Loveland’s NCAA Frozen Four Regional games cancelled as part of anti-coronavirus spread efforts

Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

LOVELAND — The Budweiser Events Center will not host regional games of the NCAA Frozen Four men’s hockey tournament this month after the fear of spreading the COVID-19 virus caused a flurry of major event closures.

The NCAA on Thursday cancelled all spring and winter-sport tournaments, including the March Madness basketball tournaments, hours after it said it would allow the tournaments to be played without fans present.

That includes the Events Center, which was supposed to host the NCAA tournament’s West regional games with the University of Denver on the weekend of March 27.

Events Center general manager Keller Taylor told BizWest that Spectra, the events management company that runs the Budweiser Events Center, has been monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus for weeks.

While losing the Frozen Four games and other events at the Events Center will cause a financial impact for both the center and part-time event staff, he supported the cancellation in order to protect public health.

“Obviously, events are how we generate impact on our communities, and people rely a lot on us to get away from day-to-day life,” he said. “We’re certainly going to miss that opportunity for a little while, but we’re committed to making sure we produce events in a safe environment and certainly take care of our staff.”

Taylor said the NCAA still plans to host a leg of the tournament in Loveland in 2021.

Collegiate sports tournaments were cancelled alongside major sporting and entertainment counterparts throughout the week. The National Hockey League suspended games and Major League Baseball delayed opening day on Thursday, while the National Basketball League suspended play on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

Broadway shows in New York City and all concerts put on by Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LIYV) were also cancelled Thursday in an effort to prevent person-to-person spread.