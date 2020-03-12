First phase of massive Montava Development submitted for FoCo review

FORT COLLINS — The development group behind a major housing development slated for northeast Fort Collins has submitted plans for the first round of construction, a little less than a month after the city approved the development’s outline in a split vote.

The proposal from Max Moss and HF2M Colorado Inc. asks the city to allow construction of about 200 homes and a 40-acre working farm in the first round of building over a 25- to 30-year project, according to documents submitted to city planners Wednesday.

The block of homes would be a mix of single-family houses, townhomes and cottages directly south of a site for a future city park.

The Montava development is a 999-acre, 4,000-home master planned community proposed near the city’s Anheuser Busch brewery to be built over the next 30 years. Six hundred of those units are slated to be affordable-housing units as designated by federal housing law, which requires prices to remain affordable for a family of four making 30 percent to 120 percent of the area’s median income.

Moss estimates that it would need $325 million to build out the utilities for the life of the project before beginning construction on homes or a slew of amenities nearby like a library branch, elementary school, acres of park space and a series of office buildings.

However, the proposal drew deep opposition from residents near the site arguing the traffic and utilities infrastructure in the city’s northeast corner is already overloaded and can’t handle thousands of new residents.

The plan is scheduled for an initial review by city officials on March 25.