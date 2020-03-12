Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Denver Tech Center building sells for $46M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A 10-story office building in southeast Denver sold earlier this week for $46 million.

BusinessDen reports Denver-based DPC Cos. and San Fransisco-based Rockwood Capital joined forces on the deal and plan to spend $4 million in renovations.

