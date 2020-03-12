Ball to buy Brazilian aluminum plant

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), a Broomfield-based can manufacturer with a large aerospace division, Thursday announced plans to buy the Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda., an aerosol-packaging operation near Sao Paolo, Brazil for about $80 million.
The facility employs about 300 people, according to a Ball news release.
Sponsored Content
“As the demand for sustainable aluminum packaging continues to grow among customers and consumers worldwide, this investment allows us to broaden our geographic reach and serve this expanding market as one of the leading aluminum aerosol suppliers in Brazil,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement.
The acquisition comes about a year and a half after Ball closed a beverage packaging plant in Cuiabá, Brazil.
BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), a Broomfield-based can manufacturer with a large aerospace division, Thursday announced plans to buy the Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda., an aerosol-packaging operation near Sao Paolo, Brazil for about $80 million.
The facility employs about 300 people, according to a Ball news release.
Sponsored Content
“As the demand for sustainable aluminum packaging continues to grow among customers and consumers worldwide, this investment allows us to broaden our geographic reach and serve this expanding market as one of the leading aluminum aerosol suppliers in Brazil,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement.
The acquisition comes about a year and a half after Ball closed a beverage packaging plant in Cuiabá, Brazil.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!