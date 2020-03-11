Loft clothing store at Twenty Ninth Street in Boulder to close 

BOULDER — The Loft women’s clothing store at the Twenty Ninth Street shopping area in Boulder will close in April, according to a sign in the front window of the shop.

The store’s parent company Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Nasdaq:ASNA), which operates retail brands such as Dressbarn, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, has been steadily shuttering store locations over the past year. In February, the firm completed the closure of every Dressbarn location, more than 650 stores.

An employee at the Loft store in Loveland at the Promenade Shops at Centerra told BizWest Wednesday that the store is expected to remain open.

The fate of the other Colorado locations — Denver, Lakewood, Colorado Springs and Centennial — is unclear. Ascena representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Ascena’s stock has been pummeled over last year, and particularly over the last month, as the coronavirus has gummed up the company’s global supply chain. The firm’s 52-week high stock price was $41.80. On Wednesday, that price had fallen below $2.

“From a business standpoint, we are actively monitoring the situation. Certain facilities that manufacture products for the company have experienced interruptions and/or closures of operations as a result of the coronavirus,” Ascena CEO Gary Muto said during a quarterly conference call with investors and analysts this week. “As of today, all factories have reopened at varying levels of productivity, and we are aggressively working with the manufacturing partners to mitigate the impact of any delays to the extent possible. However, a portion of our receipts for the fourth quarter are expected to be intact, and we will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation.”

