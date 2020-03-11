Cusa Tea launches instant coffee line

BOULDER — Cusa Tea Inc., the Boulder-based maker of organic instant tea, recently expanded into the coffee category with the launch of the company’s Cusa Coffee Cold Brew Instant Coffee.
“This whole project started when a local coffee roaster, who had tasted my tea and was really impressed, asked me if we had the ability to do coffee as well,” Cusa CEO Jim Lamancusa said in a prepared statement. “After some slight modifications to the process, we were able to produce a cold-brewed coffee that tastes better than any instant coffee on the market, and it’s so smooth that I would put it up against most specialty premium dripped coffees as well.”
Sponsored Content
The new products, made using the same cold-brew, evaporative dehydration technology as the firm’s tea products, will roll out on Cusa’s e-store in April and will then be available in select retailers, according to a news release.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Cusa Tea Inc., the Boulder-based maker of organic instant tea, recently expanded into the coffee category with the launch of the company’s Cusa Coffee Cold Brew Instant Coffee.
“This whole project started when a local coffee roaster, who had tasted my tea and was really impressed, asked me if we had the ability to do coffee as well,” Cusa CEO Jim Lamancusa said in a prepared statement. “After some slight modifications to the process, we were able to produce a cold-brewed coffee that tastes better than any instant coffee on the market, and it’s so smooth that I would put it up against most specialty premium dripped coffees as well.”
Sponsored Content
The new products, made using the same cold-brew, evaporative dehydration technology as the firm’s tea products, will roll out on Cusa’s e-store in April and will then be available in select retailers, according to a news release.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!