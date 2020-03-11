CU-Boulder cancels in-person classes for entire semester, CSU cancels in-person classes through mid-April

FORT COLLINS and BOULDER — Colorado’s two largest public universities are moving classes solely online as fears of spreading the COVID-19 virus grow throughout the state and country.

In separate statements, the University of Colorado-Boulder said it would start online-only classes March 16 and continue through the end of the semester, while Colorado State University would extend spring break and begin teaching courses online only from March 25 to April 10 before re-evaluating the risk of the virus spreading on campus.

Both universities said they will keep their residence halls open for students living on campus.