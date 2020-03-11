Broomfield City Council approves affordable housing requirements for new development

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield City Council passed a measure requiring developers to make at least 20 percent of units in new rental buildings at affordable rates.
The Broomfield Enterprise reports the council voted 8-1 for the new ordinance, which would also allow cash payments or land contributions in lieu of earmarking future units to be affordable for people making 60 percent of Broomfield’s median income, which most recently was $92,000.
