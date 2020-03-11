Biodesix promotes two to executive team

BOULDER — Lung cancer diagnostics company Biodesix Inc. promoted two employees to its executive team earlier this week.

The Boulder company promoted Bobbi Coffin, formerly chief marketing officer, to chief growth officer, a position in charge of future strategy, while head of corporate development Kieran O’Kane was promoted to chief commercial officer.

O’Kane was in charge of Biodesix’s acquisition efforts for the past two years, including its most recent buyout of U.K.-based Oncimmune’s American assets.

In a prepared statement, CEO Scott Hutton said the promotions are meant to position the company closer with health-care partners.

“Uncovering new opportunities with our customers, and developing and cultivating synergistic relationships with all levels of the health-care system, will be concentrated points of focus for us as we continue to grow the Biodesix brand and best position it to build on its legacy of success,” he said.

The personnel changes come just over two months after Hutton took over the top role from former CEO David Brunel.

