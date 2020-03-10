Ziggi’s to open Wellington location

LONGMONT and WELLINGTON — Longmont-based Ziggi’s Coffee has signed a deal to open a shop in the town of Wellington, a community that claims to be the fourth fastest growing town in Colorado according to its website. The drive-thru coffee company will be the first retail outlet in a six-acre new development in the community.

Known as the Boxelder Commons, the site is located off Interstate 25 at the Wellington exit, an area that sees approximately 25,000 vehicles per day. This will be the first drive-through coffee shop for the town of nearly 10,000 people.

“Ziggi’s Coffee was the obvious choice when looking for a drive-through coffee concept to place on our new development site,” said Andrew Rauch, vice president of FRZ LLC, the ownership group behind the franchise deal, in a prepared statement. “The further we looked into it, the more we realized what a great opportunity it was for us to not just open a Ziggi’s Coffee, but to own the business ourselves.”

With 10 years of residential real estate development experience, Rauch and his team are diversifying their portfolio. He said they were drawn to Ziggi’s Coffee because of the low initial investment and its scalability.

Ziggi’s began as a single coffee shop on Main Street in downtown Longmont and has expanded to 21 company and franchise locations in Colorado, Arizona and Oklahoma.