Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Longmont orders city staff to cancel business trips outside of Colorado

By  — 

LONGMONT — City staff in Longmont are canceling all work trips outside of the state through the end of May.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the ban doesn’t apply to Mayor Brian Bagley and Council members Aren Rodriguez and Joan Peck, who are in Washington for conferences.

LONGMONT — City staff in Longmont are canceling all work trips outside of the state through the end of May.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the ban doesn’t apply to Mayor Brian Bagley and Council members Aren Rodriguez and Joan Peck, who are in Washington for conferences.


 