Greeley City Council shoots down municipal broadband plan

GREELEY — In a split vote, Greeley’s City Council rejected a recommendation to develop a public-private partnership for a locally-controlled broadband service.

The Greeley Tribune reports all but one council member against the plan, differentiating the city from Longmont, Fort Collins, Estes Park and other Front Range towns developing their own municipal networks.

