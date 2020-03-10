CU team awarded $2.5M grant for science education program

BOULDER — A team at the University of Colorado led by Tamara Sumner, CU’s director of the Institute of Cognitive Science and a professor in computer and cognitive science, was recently awarded a nearly $2.5 million grant to develop programming that supports science education.
The grant, to be paid over five years by the James S. McDonnell Foundation, will help the CU team build a “a model of teacher learning to support computationally rich communication in science classrooms,” according to a foundation news release.
CU is one of five universities to receive a total of $15 million in grant funding for science education.
“The foundation continues to fulfill James S. McDonnell’s vision of serving society by supporting the quest for new knowledge and its responsible application,” James S. McDonnell Foundation president Susan Fitzpatrick said in a prepared release. “These new grants are pushing forward the foundation’s agenda to improve education and to continually hone the ability of science to contribute solutions to important complex problems.”
