Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado College suspends on-campus classes for fear of coronavirus spread

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS —  Colorado College students will finish their classes online after spring break concludes in late March.

The Denver Post reports the private college is restricting in-person classes to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, following similar moves by Harvard University, Stanford University and several others around the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS —  Colorado College students will finish their classes online after spring break concludes in late March.

The Denver Post reports the private college is restricting in-person classes to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, following similar moves by Harvard University, Stanford University and several others around the U.S.


 