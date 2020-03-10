Boulder to play host to leg of Colorado Classic race

BOULDER — The Colorado Classic, a professional women’s cycling road race, will stop in Boulder on Aug. 29.

Boulder, according to a race news release, is one of four host cities for the event. The others are Avon, Snowmass Village and Denver.

“The full routes in each community will be released in the coming months, including details for riders and spectators about start/finish locations, mileage, circuit laps, elevation changes, sprints and Queen of the Mountain climbs,” the release said.

The Colorado Classic runs from Aug. 27 through Aug. 30.

