Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Toronto developer proposes twin towers in downtown Denver

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Toronto-based First Gulf Corp. released concept plans to replace the Greyhound parking structure in downtown Denver with two 22-story buildings.

BusinessDen reports one of the towers will be an office and the other for apartments, but First Gulf has yet to acquire the land.

DENVER — Toronto-based First Gulf Corp. released concept plans to replace the Greyhound parking structure in downtown Denver with two 22-story buildings.

BusinessDen reports one of the towers will be an office and the other for apartments, but First Gulf has yet to acquire the land.


 