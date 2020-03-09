Realtors can earn credits at NoCo Real Estate Summit

LOVELAND — Realtors and others needing continuing-education credits can earn five hours of CE credits by attending the Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit.

The summit, a BizWest event, will be conducted from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at the Ranch event center, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.

Full conference attendance is required to earn the credits, with registration available on the VanEd website or purchased on the day of the event. A separate fee applies for the VanEd credits.

Registration for the summit itself is available on the BizWest site with the early-bird registration fee of $69.49 available until March 16, when it goes to $79.49.

The 2020 Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit will feature both new and familiar content. The day will begin with a plenary session on water, the price and availability of which are key drivers of cost in residential and commercial real estate. Water availability is also driving locations of development, which will be part of the discussion.

New commercial developments throughout the northern region will be discussed in two Breaking Ground sessions, at which city planning departments lay out what projects are in the works.

Residential experts will discuss what types of housing are in demand and also discuss the hurdles to providing affordable housing in the region.

Commercial and residential forecasts will be outlined by experts from both sectors of the industry.

The summit will explore the issue of metropolitan districts, which have become a flashpoint in political debate all along the Front Range. Use of districts has become a common means to cover infrastructure costs of development.

Finally, a panel moderated by Michael Payne, partner in the Coan, Payton & Payne LLC law firm, will provide a platform for Icons of Real Estate to reveal their secrets of success. This year’s icons are Les Kaplan, president of the Kaplan Co., a Fort Collins developer; Byron Collins, CEO of the Harmony development in Fort Collins; and Eric Holsapple, broker/owner with LC Real Estate Group based in Loveland.