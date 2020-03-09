Polis orders state-governed insurers to waive co-pays on coronavirus tests

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has directed state insurance regulators to draft emergency rules removing co-pays for state-regulated health insurance plans.

The rules are expected to go into effect sometime next week, according to a news release from Polis’ office. The coverage restricts insurance providers for charging co-pays for telemedicine service, doctor or emergency visits and prescriptions if the patient believes they have the COVID-19 virus.

Federally regulated health plans, including most employer-sponsored coverage, would not be required to follow the state regulations.