Larimer County woman contracts COVID-19

Northern Colorado has its first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the finding Monday morning, based on overnight testing.

State health officials described the patient as “a female in her 50s from Larimer County, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia.”

CDPHE and local health officials are working to obtain more information, including determining whether any other individuals had close contact with the patient.

It’s unclear whether the patient had recently traveled or how she contracted the coronavirus.

The Larimer County woman represents the ninth case of the coronavirus in Colorado. The state is maintaining a website to track coronavirus cases: colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus