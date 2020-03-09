Gateway First approved for Greeley loan office

GREELEY — Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank has been approved by Colorado regulators to open a new loan production office in Greeley at 3645 W. 10th St.
The bank, based in Jenks, Oklahoma, operates an existing loan office in Greeley under the trade name Gateway Mortgage Group, and it was approved last year to open another loan office in Berthoud. There are additional Colorado Gateway loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village.
The establishment of a loan office is generally seen as a precursor to a bank attempting to open a branch at that location. Gateway’s branch locations are currently all in Oklahoma.
Gateway opened 39 loan offices in 2019, according to a company news release.
“Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on hard work. I look forward to seeing Gateway continue to expand our footprint across the nation for our clients and the success of all of our team members,” Gateway CEO Stephen Curry said in a prepared statement.
Gateway has total assets of nearly $1.5 billion and deposits of more than $630 million, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.
