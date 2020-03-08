Tests pending for two potential coronavirus cases at CU

BOULDER — Two people at the University of Colorado Boulder are awaiting results to see if they have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports one of the potential cases is a professor who hasn’t been on campus since last week, while the other potential patient has not been identified as a employee or student.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed eight cases in the state as of Sunday evening. None of the patients were located in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld County.