Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Swiss targeted medicine company plans to hire 100 in Aurora

By BizWest Staff — 

AURORA — Sophia Genetics plans to hire more than 100 people at its planned research facility in Aurora by 2022.

The Denver Post reports the company uses patient data to diagnose hard-to-identify diseases.

AURORA — Sophia Genetics plans to hire more than 100 people at its planned research facility in Aurora by 2022.

The Denver Post reports the company uses patient data to diagnose hard-to-identify diseases.


 