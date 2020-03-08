FoCo Council dismisses portion of second ethics complaint in Hughes Stadium rezone

FORT COLLINS — A portion of the Fort Collins City Council dismissed a second ethics complaint against Mayor Wade Troxell and Mayor Pro Tem Kristin Stephens over alleged conflicts of interest in the Hughes Stadium development proposal but plans to investigate councilman Ken Summers over potential lobbying conflicts.

The Coloradoan reports four members of the council acting as an ethics review board intends to review if Summers made any money through lobbying after he was elected in 2017.