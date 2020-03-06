Meet the Newsroom planned for Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — The people behind the bylines at BizWest and the Broomfield Enterprise will meet the public Wednesday, March 11. The sixth in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events will be held, this time at Rails End Beer Co. in Broomfield.

BizWest’s news team will be joined by Julie Baxter, editor of the Broomfield Enterprise, and Jennifer Rios, Enterprise staff writer.

Attendees can learn:

How to submit press releases to both publications.

How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.

Which reporters cover which beats.

Essential information to include in a press release.

What types of stories the publications seek.

What BizWest events are upcoming.

Rails End Beer Co. will host the event at 11625 Reed Court from 4 to 5 p.m. Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest events page.