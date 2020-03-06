Funding Friday: a handful of debt offerings

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s rounds (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

March 6: Rubicon Technology Partners II LP, Boulder, indefinite offering started

March 6: OnKure Inc., Boulder, $1 million sold out of $2 million offering in debt and convertible promissory notes

March 5: Taphouse Investors LLC, Fort Collins, $1.12 million sold out of $1.4 million debt offering

March 3: Zay Products Inc., Longmont, $60,000 sold out of $150,000 offering via debt and convertible promissory notes