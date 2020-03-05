New home furnishing store debuts in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A new home furnishing and accessory store has opened in Fort Collins. Called Domistyle, the store is located at 200 A Linden St. in Old Town Fort Collins.

The store, 2,600 square feet, opened in late February.

Jodi Gagliardi-Stout is the store owner. The store specializes in one-of-a-kind pieces and eclectic styling. “I carefully source and select every piece in the store,” Gagliardi-Stout said in a written statement. “I want the store to inspire and encourage clients to bring new textures, silhouettes and designs into their homes to create unique, yet personal spaces.”

Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Gagliardi-Stout has lived in several regions of the U.S. and traveled extensively around the globe. The new retail location carries a mix of transitional and modern home furnishings, works by local artisans as well as smaller items, such as candles, pillows and coffee table books. Domistyle is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.