Net Zero Cities: Government, business key to building ‘circular economy’

LOVELAND — Government and business must work together to create a circular economy to reduce or eliminate waste, with both carrots and sticks required to effect change.

That was the message of participants in The Circular Economy, a panel discussion at BizWest’s Net Zero Cities conference at The Ranch event complex in Loveland.

Unlike a linear economy, in which natural resources are taken, used to make things and then disposed of as waste, a circular economy aims to reduce waste at the very inception and design of a product.

A linear economy “is not a sustainable model,” said moderator Jeremy Attema, senior project manager at stok, a Denver-based real estate firm that focuses on sustainable development. “We’re seeing a paradigm shift of trying to move to this concept of a circular economy.”

That means designing waste out of the system through use of renewable energy and non-toxic substances in manufacturing, as well as limiting depletion of natural resources while also promoting high-value reuse and recycling of products.

Panelists included:

Suzanne Jones, executive director of Eco-Cycle and former mayor of Boulder.

Kara Mertz, sustainability manager for the city of Boulder.

Yvonne Myers, director of health systems at Fort Collins-based Columbine Health Systems.

Christopher Todd, director, business operations at RootShyft, a Denver consulting firm that advises food-service and hospitality companies on sustainability.

Attema asked participants what value proposition existed for businesses to embrace the circular economy.

“Private sectors typically need a value proposition or business case to elicit change,” he said.

Todd said businesses can benefit on the public-relations front by being a trailblazer, but “the value proposition on the private side is long-term,” he said.

Working with new businesses that embrace the concept from the beginning will be easier than retrofitting an existing model, Mertz said.

“If you have a new business model, setting it up to be circular from the first place is going to have more of a quick win than if you are retrofitting an existing model to make it more circular,” she said.

Jones said government must play a role by requiring change in the private sector.

“Capitalism isn’t producing a circular economy,” she said. “And, so, without some sideboards that prevent companies from externalizing their costs, like pollution, like carbon pollution, we end up with some pretty big societal problems.”

That includes packaging that is not easily recyclable, and vast amounts of waste in landfills or oceans, as well as the carbon impact of manufacturing single-use products, including plastics that are made from fossil fuels.

Jones said it’s unsustainable for companies to produce whatever products they want and rely on local governments to figure out what to do with the packaging.

“It’s up to the public sector to put some sideboards on capitalism to guide the market,” she said.

Myers noted that Columbine Health, at 50 years old, is an example of a company that would require retrofitting to fully embrace a circular economy.

“Many, many businesses want to play in this space,” she said, but government putting up “sideboards” can make it harder on businesses seeking to make that transition if prior consultation with business has not occurred, especially when businesses are dealing with other mandates, including health-care and family medical leave, she said.

“I always get cranky at the stick,” Myers said. “I get that there are times when you have to do that.”

But she said it would be easier if government would consult with businesses on potential mandates beforehand.

Mertz said both a carrot and stick approach is needed, providing incentives for businesses to recycle or compost while working with larger producers to influence their packaging decisions.

Jones said it would be far easier for businesses to implement recycling and composting if producers would standardize the resins in their plastics, making them either recyclable or compostable.

Todd said that, in the end, consumers will drive the transition, including younger generations that promote a circular economy in their everyday lives.

Jones noted that a bill in the Colorado Legislature would ban single-use plastics, while Mertz noted efforts to create a circular innovation hub to help create regional markets for recyclables.