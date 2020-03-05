Greeley Stampede completes its concert lineup

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede has completed its lineup of entertainment for the 2020 event. It announced this week that 3 Doors Down will perform on June 27 at the event.
Kicking off the Stampede will be Chris Young on Friday, June 26. Jon Pardi will close out the event on the Fourth of July.
The SuperStar Concert Series includes:
- Friday, June 26, Chris Young
- Saturday, June 27, 3 Doors Down
- Thursday, July 2, Brett Young
- Friday, July 3, LOCASH & Phil Vassar
- Saturday, July 4, Jon Pardi
Faith and Family Night on Sunday, June 28, will feature Lecrae.
In addition to the concerts, the Stampede includes the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, a demolition derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls and American Bull Fighting.
Additional information is available at greeleystampede.org.
