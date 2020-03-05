FoCo council approves gateway plan for Harmony

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins City Council is moving ahead with a development plan for the city’s gateway at Interstate 25 and Harmony Road, but not without disagreement on creating a natural area.

The Coloradoan reported that the plan received approval on first reading but it faces further debate on a requirement that would restrict what a private property owner could do with land at the gateway — essentially forcing 40 percent of it to be designated as a natural area without compensation.