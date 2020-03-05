Downtown Greeley hosts St. Patrick’s celebration

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley will host its ninth “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, on the 9th Street Plaza in downtown Greeley.

Festivities include a parade, Irish step dancing and Irish music. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. and community members can participate with bicycles, strollers and units of their own. Go-Cup services will be available, which permit consumption of adult beverages purchased at participating merchants while visitors walk along the 9th Street Plaza.

Potential volunteers can contact the Downtown Development Authority at 970-356-6775 or email Alison Hamling, alison@greeleydowntown.com.