TeamSnap signs with Louisiana Soccer

BOULDER — A Boulder sports management software company has scored a goal with a major partner.

TeamSnap Inc. has signed a technology partnership with Louisiana Soccer Association, a state association of the United States Soccer Federation.

“The growth of soccer across Louisiana is a testament to the leadership and commitment from Louisiana Soccer Association and its network of coaches and volunteers,” Greg Ludke, general manager of Sports Organizations for TeamSnap, said in a written statement. “We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that empowers clubs and helps to minimize administrative distractions throughout the season.”

The software allows sports organizers to collect payments, schedule activities and events, mass communicate and share game results from their computers or smartphones. The company currently serves 3 million teams and 19,000 sport organizations, according to the TeamSnap website.