The U.S. Small Business Administration has unveiled $300,000 in funding available to nonprofits, state and local agencies, and institutions of higher education that provide entrepreneurship training to women service members, women veterans and women military spouses.

Up to six organizations will receive the grants administered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program. The funds will help cover costs of educating women service members and veterans, as well as women military spouses who are interested in starting or currently own a small business.

“Women veteran entrepreneurs have contributed in a major way to the growth of the U.S. economy, bringing in $10 billion in receipts over a five-year period,” Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, said in a prepared statement. “The SBA is committed to supporting women veterans with the training and resources they need to start, grow or expand a small business.”

Eligible organizations can submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program funding opportunity (WVETP-2020-01) through Grants.gov. Applications not submitted via Grants.gov will not be evaluated. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m., March 19.