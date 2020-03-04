BOULDER — The Outdoor Industry Association, a Boulder-based trade group, has named Lise Aangeenbrug its new executive director.

Aangeenbrug, leader of the OIA’s philanthropic arm Outdoor Foundation, succeeds Amy Roberts, who left the association in 2019 for a position with VF Corp.

Aangeenbrug will continue in her role with the foundation until a replacement is hired, according to an association news release. She takes over leadership of OIA next month.

“OIA has a unique role around bringing together voices and ideas to support thriving outdoor businesses, to empower and build thriving outdoor communities and to ensure a thriving planet,” Aangeenbrug said in a prepared statement. “This is a dream job, and I am excited to collaborate with the outdoor industry and other organizations to build a big tent that leads to powerful action.”