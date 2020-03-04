Boulder-based Mental Health Partners has been selected by Delta Analytics, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, to participate in its 2020 Delta Analytics Service Grant program cohort. The program will provide MHP with data analytics and technology support from data scientists, analysts or software developers. The program will use new emergency-department utilization data to test data-analytics processes that will help build user-friendly, reliable, and real-time data dashboards. The dashboards will enable care teams to see which clients have used an emergency department within the past 24 hours, and use that data for outreach and to coordinate care.