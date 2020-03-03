SBDC schedules second hemp conference

GREELEY — The East Colorado Small Business Development Center’s 2020 Harnessing Hemp conference will be Friday and Saturday at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The conference is part of the Colorado SBDC’s LEADING EDGE Strategic Planning Series. Harnessing Hemp will provide training to small businesses as well as presentations geared toward both start-up and existing business. Topics will include regulations, financing, marketing and operations. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry experts, lenders, and buyers.

Lisa Hudson, East Colorado SBDC director, said the organization’s initial conference in 2019 established a demand for additional information and training.

The conference agenda and registration information can be found here.